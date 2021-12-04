Cyclone Jawad: Heavy rains lash coastal AP, Odisha, West Bengal

Hyderabad: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast, bringing heavy rain to regions of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Heavy rain lashes in regions of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. Cyclone Jawad is expected to make landfall in Odisha’s Puri around midday tomorrow.

Cyclone Jawad: IMD red alert to AP and Odisha

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is predicted to travel north-westwards and strengthen into a cyclonic storm in next 6 hours.”

During the next 24 hours, it is expected to recur north, north-eastwards, and travel along the Odisha coast with maximum sustained wind speeds of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

“Due to the severe wind, people should stay in safer locations since landslides are likely to occur,” IMD Amaravati director Stella Samuel warned. “It’s extremely possible that trees and power poles will be uprooted,” she warned.

CS ‘JAWAD’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved slightly northwards with a speed of 04 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 410 km south-southwest of Puri and 490 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha). pic.twitter.com/Pa93dSikcF — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 4, 2021

Srikakulam, Vizianagram, and Visakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh have been given a red warning by Indian Metrological Department (IMD). A similar alert has been issued to Odisha’s Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts. Due to the weather forecast, approximately 95 trains on the Waltair Division and East Coast Railway have been cancelled.

Cyclone Jawad: Preparations and NDRF deployment

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Jawad on Friday and urged all departments involved to ensure no lives are lost and property damage is kept to a minimum. Today, schools in 19 districts of Odisha are closed.

64 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been dispatched in areas where the storm is likely to make landfall. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said 18 teams have been deployed in West Bengal, and 12 each in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Jawad: Evacuation

In Andhra Pradesh, almost 54,000 people have been evacuated from three districts. 15,755 persons were evacuated from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram, and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam by the rescue squad. To help individuals, a disaster management cell has been established. During disaster management, support desks are set up at important train stations in the affected region to guide and assist passengers.

Cyclone Jawad: How did it get its name?

Saudi Arabia has named the cyclone ‘Jawad.’ The word ‘Jawad’ means ”merciful.’ According to reports, the cyclone would have a minor impact on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, compared to previous cyclonic storms.