Cyclone Nisarga: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Mumbai: In the wake of impending cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the city from midnight to Thursday afternoon.

The police also banned citizens from visiting places like beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nisarga is expected to affect the city today between 11 am to 7 pm.

As a precautionary measure, the Central Railways has rescheduled several special trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday.

According to the Central Railways, the timings of trains for Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi and for some other places which were earlier scheduled to leave the financial capital in the morning have now been changed.

Similarly, some of the special trains scheduled to arrive at Mumbai area today have also been regulated/diverted by the railway authorities.

Source: ANI

