Cyclone Nivar: Southern Railway cancels trains; here’s full list

Hyderabad: In view of cyclone Nivar, the Southern Railways has made changes in the pattern of train services. In a statement released by the railway authorities, it said that five trains have been fully cancelled, while five others were cancelled partially.



“Cyclone Nivar is likely to hit the coast, near Ponducherry, by midnight today or early tomorrow,” said India Meteorological Department.



Southern Railway said in a tweet that full refunds on cancellation of tickets will be granted to passengers and six months time limit for claiming refunds.



The following trains are fully cancelled



Nov 25: Train No. 06011 Kanniyakumari- Nizamuddin Special train

Nov 25: Train No. 05119 Rameswaram- Manduadih Special Train

Nov 26: Train No.02606 Karaikkudi- Chennai Egmore-Karaikkudi Specials

Nov 26: Train No. 02636/02635 Madurai-Chennai Egmore- Madurai Specials

Nov 26: Train No. 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappali- Chennai Egmore Specials

Nov 28: Train No. 06012 Nizamuddin- Kanniyakumari Special train

The following trains are partially cancelled:

Train No. 06232 Mysuru-Mayiladuturai Special of November 25 is partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuthurai and will run between Mysuru and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No. 06231 Mayiladuthurai- Mysuru Special of November 26 is partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchchirappalli and will run between Tiruchchirappalli and Mysuru.

Train No. 06188 Ernakulam-Karaikkal Special of November 25 is partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Karaikkal and will run between Ernakulam and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No. 06187 Karaikkal- Ernakulam Special of November 26 is partially cancelled between Karaikal and Tiruchchirappalli and will run from Tiruchchirappalli to Ernakulam.

Train No. 02084/02083 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai- Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Specials of November 26 are partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuthurai and will run between Coimbatore and Tiruchchirappalli.