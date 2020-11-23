Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coast on Nov 25: Met Dept

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 7:57 pm IST
Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coast on Nov 25: Met Dept

Chennai, Nov 23 : The well-marked low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, said the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

The depression lies about 550 km southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Chenani.

“It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm (Nivar) during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around the afternoon of November 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” the weather department said.

Local cautionary signal number III kept hoisted at Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry and Karaikal ports.

READ:  UN chief urges G20 to fill financing gap of 28 bn USD

According to the weather department, on Tuesday, scattered heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely to occur in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry’s Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu’s Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar told the media that necessary arrangements have been made to meet the cyclone.

He said six teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been sent to Cuddalore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 7:57 pm IST
Back to top button