Cyclone Shaheen: Bengaluru battered by rains, CM directs swift relief

Bengaluru: Incessant rains, due to Cyclone Shaheen, have caused havoc in Silicon Valley Bengaluru. Due to increased water levels in stormwater drains, houses in many localities are inundated, roads are covered with thick mud and slush, and vehicles and properties have been damaged.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he is aware of the existing situation. “I have been getting updates from the Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) since yesterday (Sunday) and directed him to take up relief measures quickly,” he said.

The priority is to clear the water from houses and then, roads will be cleared, he said, adding that relief measures have been taken up.

The government has directed the officers to deal with the situation and necessary funds have already been released, Bommai said.

A decision will be taken on old buildings and properties keeping the safety of the public in mind, he added.

Houses in the upscale K.R.Puram, Mahadevapura, Horamavu, Rammurthynagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, BDA Layout in Nagarbhavi and other localities have been inundated. Rains have also affected Hosakote in the outskirts of the city.

Residents complained that five to six feet of water suddenly inundated their houses. The water gushing out of stormwater drains have also inundated the basements.

There are reports of compound walls collapsing, trees being uprooted, as well as of loss of liveestock.

Textile Minister Muniratna has stated that he would visit the rain-hit areas and take up relief measures. The meteorologists have warned of incessant rains across the state up to October 6 due to the cyclone.