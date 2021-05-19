Cyclone Tauktae: UAE express solidarity with India 

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday expressed its solidarity with India over the victims of the severe cyclone Tauktae, which hit several parts of the country and killed dozens of people.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the government of India and the families of the victims of this tragic ordeal and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

As per media reports, the cyclone battered the western coast of India, killing at least 25 and dozens missing.

The powerful storm killed at least 13 lives and left a trail of destruction in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region after a landslide near Ona in Gir Somnath district on Monday, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rains. About 16,500 houses were damaged and more than 40,000 trees were uprooted.

Power outages have been reported from 5,951 villages, including 52 COVID-19 hospitals and 13 oxygen plants.

Twelve people were killed in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the storm claimed three lives, while five people were killed in Thane and Palghar districts.

