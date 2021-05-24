Cyclone Yaas: Heavy rainfall predicted in Kurnool District

Kurnool: Due to cyclone Yaas, it has been predicted that Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. High speed winds are also expected in various areas of the district.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s National Weather Forecasting Centre said on Sunday said that the depression over Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the north coastal districts on May 25. Heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls is likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places in the districts of north Odisha, namely Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Keonjhar is expected on May 26.

The IMD forecast suggests light to moderate rainfall at most places in West Bengal and Sikkim. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts of West Bengal on May 25.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Nadia, Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Bhirbhum, Murshidabad, Malda and South Dinajpur districts on May 26. Extremely heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Malda and Darjeeling, Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim, Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum, and Murshidabad on May 27.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over and around Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining east central and southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the IMD said.

With inputs from agencies