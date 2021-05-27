Cyclone Yaas: ‘If we don’t come out, who will you show?’ Odisha man shocks reporter

Live TV fails can be very amusing at times; for, people can be captured in their true elements in the most random times. A journalist, who was reporting the deadly Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, came across one such person.

Even though Cyclone Yaas has created chaos around various parts of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, people were still seen stepping out, ignoring the cyclone warnings.

As strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall made it quite difficult for the journalist to report from the ground, a journalist was surprised to find one such person out in the streets.

As the reporter asked the man why he ventured out in the inclement weather, he replied: “I’m out as you are out”. When the reporter said he was doing his work, the man replied, “your job is to show us right? If we don’t come out in the cyclone, who will you show?”

The clip went viral, as people loved the sassy answers of the civilian, and thought it was hilarious how he defended himself by saying, “Odias are habituated to cyclones”.

Another news channel footage created a buzz online on Wednesday.

In the video footage from West Bengal, we can see a few civic officials trying to swim in knee-deep water on their way to go and rescue people in need. While, the reporter interviewing them was seen standing upright next to them, so it baffled people about why they were trying to swim in the first place.

Cyclone Yaas has also pounded coastal areas in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal as it made landfall around 9 am yesterday with a wind speed known to be up to 130-140 kmph.

There was seawater that entered several villages in Bahanaga and Remuna blocks in the Balasore district, and Dhamra and Basudevpur in the Bhadrak district.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said, “The administration with the help of the locals is taking measures to drain out the saline water from the villages as fast as they can.”