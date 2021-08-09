Cylinder blast inside passenger van in Pakistan’s Gujranwala kills 9, injures 7

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 9th August 2021 7:57 am IST
Gujranwala: At least nine people were killed and seven others sustained burn injuries on late Sunday night in a cylinder blast in a passenger van in Gujranwala near Shah Kot area of Cantt police station.

According to rescue sources, the cylinder exploded, setting the van on fire, killing nine passengers and seriously injuring seven others, reported Dunya News.

After the gruesome incident, rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operations to put out the fire in the passenger van.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where the condition of several injured is said to be critical, reported Dunya News.

Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to van fire in Gujranwala and demanded a report from Commissioner Gujranwala Division and RPO.

According to Dunya News, he ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked authorities to immediately conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report.

