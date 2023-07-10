Cyrus Broacha quits Bigg Boss OTT 2, here’s why

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has been creating a lot of buzz among fans and viewers. In a surprising turn of events, it is being said that one of its contestants has now decided to exit the show due to health concerns post Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Cyrus Broacha Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 2

According to latest buzz, Cyrus Broacha, one of the most funny and entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, has been evicted from the show after he requested makers to get him out of the show. It is being said that he made a voluntary exit due to health reasons. Sources have it that he is currently out of the show.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Cyrus begging Salman Khan to let him out but he made an attempt to comfort him. However, he later walked out of the show. His exit is likely to be aired in tonight’s episode.

This unexpected development has left both the audience and the show’s avid followers curious and concerned about the well-being of the participant.

