CZN Burak suffering from brain tumour? Chef reacts

Hyderabad: Celebrity chef Ozdemir Burak, who is popularly known as CZN Burak worldwide, left his fans worried after his pictures from hospital went viral on internet a month ago. The photos were posted by the cooking sensation himself on his Instagram.

Speculations were rife that Burak was suffering from brain tumour and he was hospitalised because of the same. His fans, followers and friends were left concerned and wished for his speedy recovery.

And now, we are here with his health update. We got our hands on his Facebook post from May 11 where he quashed all the rumours and fake news about him suffering from brain tumour. Burak, who rose to global fame on social media through his ever-smiling cooking videos and giant portions of meals and desserts, took to his FB handle and wrote, “Hello everyone, thank you very much for your kind wishes, there is no bad situation, please don’t pay attention to baseless news and posts, thank you, I’m glad to have you. The most beautiful bond is love.”

We think the viral pictures were just from Burak’s regular health check-up and nothing is serious.

CZN Burak garnered the limelight because of his distinctive methodology of cooking various Turkish and Syrian delicacies. He shot to fame after videos of him preparing large-sized portions of food in equally large dishes went viral on social media. He is known for preparing the food by only looking into the camera. Burak enjoys a massive fan following of 34M on Instagram.