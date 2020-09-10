‘Dabangg’ turns 10: Sonakshi, Arbaaz Khan thank fans

Mumbai, Sep 10 : The Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg turned 10 on Thursday and lead actress Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut with the film, thanked the audience for accepting her and the film.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 whole years since i first appeared on the silver screen. I remember being so unsure if this is really what i even wanted to do… but you know what erased all that doubt? The love I received from all of YOU! Your love encouraged me, your criticism pushed me to do better. My hard work sustained me, and my respect for my work nudged me forward,” Sonakshi posted on Instagram.

She added: “My enthusiasm on set aided me, my hunger to learn propelled me. Here i am, 10 years down the line, so grateful for every film, every experience – good or bad, every person i have ever worked with! Thank you! Thank you to this industry, thank you to my audience, and thank you universe! This is just the beginning…”

Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, who played the superstar’s on-screen sibling in the film and is also credited as producer, wrote on Instagram: “A decade since Dabangg. Thank you all for the love and appreciation bestowed on this truly lovable film. A film that created the iconic Chulbul Pandey that has become a cult character. We had a wonderful time and experience while making this film and once again thank you all for the love and support #10YearsOfDabangg.”

The Abhinav Kashyap-directed “Dabangg” cast Salman Khan as smalltown Inspector Chulbul Pandey, and the success of the action comedy spawned two sequels, in 2012 and 2019.

The first film cast Sonu Sood as the central villain Chhedi Singh, a role that had a dramatic impact on the actor’s career. Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia played the on-screen parents of Salman and Arbaaz in the film that also had Mahie Gill as Arbaaz’s love interest.

The film’s superhit music made composers Sajid-Wajid overnight sensations, and several of its dialogues including “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahib, pyar se lagta hai” and “Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain; Robinhood Pandey” are still popular with fans.

