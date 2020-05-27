Dabeerpura nala desilting works at brisk pace says Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: Nala desilting works are taking place in city at brisk pace at Dabeerpura in Old City. GHMC has developed yearly schedule of Nala desilting works on the instructions of Minister for MAUD K.T. Rama Rao.

An action plan is prepared on desilting of nalas before and after rainy season.GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has instructed concerned officials to take up desilting works by using additional machinery keeping inview of ensuing rainy season, during lockdown period.

GHMC Mayor has inspected nala desilting works on 9th May that are taking place in Shaikpet.

MAUD Principal Secretary Mr Arvind Kumar has inspected Dabeerpura nala extension works worth of Rs 2crore along with MLA Ahmed Pasha quadri. MLC Riyad ul Hasan, Corporator Basith, Narsing Rao S.E., Deputy Commissioners MangaTayaru, Suryakumar Rajanikanth Reddy and others were also present during the visit.

Speaking to media GHMC Maintenance wing Chief Engineer Jiyauddin told that as part of yearly schedule 4 lakh 79 thousand cubic metres silt is to be removed and 345 works have been sanctioned in this regard.

During this season a target of 3 lakh 29 thousand cubic metres silt is proposed to be removed out of which 2 lakh 60 thousand cubic metres silt is removed so far.

In another 10 days targeted desilting works will be completed under the supervision of concerned official, he told. Removed silt is being shifted to Jawahar nagar dumping yard, he added. In those areas where lanes are too narrow, desilted material is shifted to identified dumping points and is later shifted to Jawahar nagar yard.

To speed up desilting works in Khairatabad and Secunderabad areas more number of labour are engaged. 90 percent desilting works are completed in Charminar Zone, he said. He also said iron fencing is arranged around big nalas as per the rules in practice.

