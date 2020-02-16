Dadis’ march to Amit Shah’s home suspended, awaits permission

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Thousands of protesters of Shaheen Bagh have planned to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the national capital on Sunday to raise their concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

However, the elderly women, popular now as ‘Shaheen Bagh dadis who went on foot to meet Union Home Minister had to return to their tent after denial of permission by the Delhi police.

#ShaheenBagh Dadi going to meet joint CP pic.twitter.com/1EuMKddDPz — Khurshid Alam (@KhurshiAlm) February 16, 2020

The Delhi police did not give permission for a spontaneous march to the home minister’s residence.

“They (Shaheen Bagh protesters) told us that they wanted to take out a march (to meet HM) but we told them they cannot as they do not have an appointment call from Union Home Minister. We are talking to them and we hope that they will understand,” RP Meena, DCP (South East), said according to ANI.

#IMPORTANT#ShaheenBagh's written request to police, to march to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.#EXCLUSIVE COPY of the written request by @saahilmenghani



Take a look ? https://t.co/emQg6jHfjN — Rituraj Purohit (@rituraj_prht) February 16, 2020

After the discussion, the Dadis and protesters returned to the tent and await permission.

The Dadis of #shaheenbagh approached the police to seek permission to peacefully march to meet the HM, per his open invite. Permission was denied in a continuing series of insults and hollow promises. We demand a public dialogue to resolve our democratic demands. #CAA_NRC_Protest pic.twitter.com/lSBBJtfhcR — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 16, 2020

A section of agitators have expressed willingness to meet the Home Minister on Sunday, a day before the apex court conducts a full-fledged hearing on the issue.

However, the Home Minister’s office has made it clear that no official request has been received from the protesters to meet Shah.

According to the Home Minister’s office, if the request comes following the due process, then the government or a government’s representative may consider meeting the protesters.

The Home Minister’s office also said that if the protesters were joined by the distinguished people, then the government will not shy away from meeting the protesters. But whatever will happen will be decided only after seeing the nature of the exhibitors. But the government has said that no one will be averse to meeting and talking to anyone.

Since December, women protesters have been staging a sit-in demonstration in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to oppose NRC and NPR, besides CAA. This protest has been continuing for over 60 days but to no avail.