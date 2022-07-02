Daily 2500 passports are being issued: RPO

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Officer (RPO) D Balaiah on Friday said that daily 2500 passports are being issued and the delay for slot booking is being mitigated on a war footing.

Explaining the reason for the two months wait for slot booking, Balaiah said that during the COVID crisis not many passport applications were received and now after the situation being normal the number of those aspiring to travel abroad for education and employment increased. Work is being done even on holidays, he said.

Balaiah said that a special counter has been set up at Secunderabad Regional Passport Seva Center for those who need to travel urgently. “The passport shall be issued for those required to travel for emergency medical treatment, employment or education if they reach the center with relevant documents. These centers shall be working from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.”

“Around 150 to 200 people are benefiting from this emergency counter daily. An infant child of 9 days was issued a passport within an hour to travel to London for treatment,” the RPO said.

The RPO informed that some passports were burnt during the Secunderabad Railway protest and steps are being taken to issue new passports.

He further said that 100% appointments are being given at all passport seva centers.

Balaiah said some people are resorting to booking the travel tickets and submitting their applications after the expiry of their passports. He advised such people to postpone the trip if there is no emergency.

The RPO informed said that a “Chat with RPO” program is being held every Tuesday between 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. where the applicants can submit their passport related problems through WhatsApp number 812140 1532 which shall be reviewed and measures shall be taken for redressal.