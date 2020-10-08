Daily Covid cases breach 10K-mark for first time in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 : In a first, Kerala on Wednesday reported more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases at 10,606.

One reason why there has been a huge spike in the number of cases is because as many as 73,816 samples were tested, the highest so far.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that the day also witnessed 6,161 recoveries.

“At present, there are 92,161 active cases in the state, while 1,60,253 persons have so far been cured of the disease,” said Shailaja.

The state also reported 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking Kerala’s Covid death toll to 906.

Across the state, 2,67,834 people are under observation, including 29,503 in hospitals. There are 720 hotspots in the state at present.

