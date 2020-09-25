Daily Covid cases in Kerala heading ‘north’ as 6477 more test positive

By News Desk 1Published: 25th September 2020 9:43 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 : On Friday, Kerala recorded the highest daily Covid positive cases at 6477.

A statement issued here by Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said the day also saw the highest number of recoveries of 3481 people.

“At present there are 48,892 active cases, while 1,11,331 people have been cured. In the past 24 hours 56,057 samples were tested,” said Shailaja.

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded the highest number with 814 positive cases.

The day also saw 22 deaths, taking the death toll to 635.

Across the state 2,15,691 people are under observation at various places including 27,426 people in hospitals.

There are 652 hot spots in the state.

