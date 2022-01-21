Daily Covid positivity rate shoots up to 30 per cent in AP, active cases at 64,136

In a steep hike, India reported 3.47 lakh Covid-19 cases and 703 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
Representative Image (Unsplash)

Amaravati: The daily infection positivity rate shot up to 30 per cent as 44,516 tests turned out 13,212 Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

Consequently, the number of active cases climbed to 64,136.

The state reported five fresh Covid-19 fatalities and 2,942 recoveries in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The cumulative case count is now 21,53,268, recoveries 20,74,600 and deaths 14,532, the bulletin added.

Visakhapatnam district reported the highest of 2,244 fresh coronavirus cases and three deaths in 24 hours.

Chittoor district registered 1,585 more cases and one death.

Anantapuramu added 1,235, Srikakulam 1,230, Guntur 1,054 and SPS Nellore 1,051 new cases.

SPS Nellore also reported one death in a day.

Kurnool logged 961, East Godavari 816, Prakasam 772, Vizianagaram 681, Kadapa 649, West Godavari 596 and Krishna 338 fresh positives.

