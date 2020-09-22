Daily flights from Hyderabad to Jagdalpur starts from Sept 21

Hyderabad: Air India Limited’s subsidiary Alliance Air to direct daily flight operations connecting Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad commenced from September 21.

Alliance Air is the first airline to connect Jagdalpur by air transport and it deployed its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route. Accordingly, flight 9I 885 departs from Hyderabad at 9 am and arrives in Jagdalpur at 10.25 am further departing from Jagdalpur at 10.55 am and reached Raipur at 12 noon.

Flight 9I 886 departs from Raipur at 12.30 pm and arrives in Jagdalpur at 1.35 pm, further departing from Jagdalpur at 2.05 pm and arrives in Hyderabad at 3.40 pm, according to the press release.