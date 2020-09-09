Dailyhunt launches Android version of its TikTok rival ‘Josh’

Currently on Android, Josh will soon be available to iOS users as well, Dailyhunt said.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 9th September 2020 8:37 pm IST

New Delhi: Local language content discovery platform Dailyhunt on Wednesday launched its short-video app Josh, adding to the growing number of made in India applications aiming to fill the void created by India’s ban on TikTok in June.

With this launch, users can now enjoy bite-sized videos up to 120 seconds across various categories namely viral, trending, glamour, dance, devotion, yoga and cooking among others.

“Josh is a mahagathbandhan (mega confluence) of the country’s best creators, the biggest music labels, the hottest entertainment format, formidable user demographics and the largest local language platform,” Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Dailyhunt, said in a statement.

Josh also announced collaborations with some of India’s biggest music labels — T-Series, Sony, Zee Music and Divo Music — offering users one of the largest and widest music libraries across all Indian short-video platforms.

“With music being an important part to content creation, we are glad to partner with brands who help shape a strong bond between music and creators,” said Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series.

Dailyhunt said that in the last 45 days of its beta launch, Josh has onboarded over 200 “exclusive” creators including some of India’s biggest like Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) and his Team 07 pals, Sameeksha Sud and her Teen Tigada counterparts, Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey.

The platform now boasts over 23 million daily active users (DAUs) and more than 21+ minutes of time spent per DAU, Dailyhunt said.

India banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps in June over national security concerns amid border tensions in Ladakh.

Several made in India short video apps including Josh, Mitron, Chingari and ShareChat’s Moj, among others are now in the race to emerge as a TikTok alternative.

