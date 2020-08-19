Dairy owner held for mixing dirty water with milk

By Nihad Amani Updated: 19th August 2020 5:10 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police arrested the owner of a dairy farm after he was caught mixing contaminated water in a milk bucket. A case was booked against him under sections 269, 272 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Mohammad Sohail, the owner of Jahangeer Dairy Farm at Golkhabar, Dabeerpura. A man living in a house next to the dairy farm was shocked to see the adulteration of milk, which was disgusting done by mixing water which is used for consumption by the cattle in the farm.

READ:  Subramanian Swamy reacts after Aamir Khan meets Turkish First Lady

The neighbor shot a video, in which it was clearly seen that Sohail was seen drinking milk from a bucket and later poured the leftover milk back into the bucket, after which he went on to add the unsanitary water.

The video went viral on social media and whats app groups. Angry locals who had watched the video had complained to the police against Sohail, and demanded his arrest.The farm has also been sealed, informed the Dabeerpura Police.

READ:  Odisha Migrant-worker-turned rapper trends for his lockdown raps
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close