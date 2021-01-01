Dakar Rally to be broadcast in India on 1Sport

New Delhi, Jan 1 : The 2021 Dakar Rally will be broadcast in India on 1Sport through Hero MotoCorp, the automobile giant said in a statement on Friday.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally -– the motorsports team of Hero MotoCorp –- will be the only Indian Team at this year’s Dakar Rally.

The team is participating in Dakar 2020 with three riders — 2019 Pan Africa Rally winner Joaquim Rodrigues, India’s CS Santosh, and reigning FIM BAJAs champion Sebastian Buhler.

“Hero is one of the top global corporate promoters of sports and their association has enabled us to bring the Dakar Rally to India. Dakar is the world’s premier rally raid and I am sure this broadcast will grow the fan base of motorsports in India,” said 1Sports CEO RC Venkateish.

The 43rd edition of the Dakar Rally will run entirely in Saudi Arabia for the second successive year. It will begin on Saturday in Jeddah and conclude in the same coastal city on January 15 after 11 stages and a prologue that will determine the starting order for the opening special. A rest day will be observed in the city of Hail on January 9.

