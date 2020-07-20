Dalai Lama condoles demise of US Congressman Lewis

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has offered condolences on the passing away of US Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

He expressed his sadness on his passing away while noting the great legacy of the deceased civil rights pioneer whose impact on the civil rights movement and US politics remains a huge inspiration for Americans and activists across the world.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman John Lewis. He was not only a leader of the American civil rights movement; his principled commitment to non-violence and justice made him an inspiration and a moral beacon to the world at large.

“Like millions of people throughout the world, I am an admirer of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Whenever I talk about non-violence, I cite the examples of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Dr Martin Luther King. Congressman Lewis not only knew Dr King but also gave him crucial support. Although I did not have the privilege of meeting Dr King myself, in meeting Congressman Lewis, I feel I have made a direct connection with him,” the spiritual leader said in a statement.

“Through his principled adherence to the fundamental democratic values of liberty, equality and justice, Congressman Lewis won admiration even among those who did not share his political outlook. In the course of many years of public service, he inspired many Americans to take up the cause of justice and peace through non-violence.

“Although he is no more, his personal example remains to inspire Americans to make their country and the wider world a better place for everyone,” he added.

The US Congressman was an ally of the Tibetan cause who had cosigned petitions with bipartisan support to urge the US government to resolve the Tibet issue and make it a priority of US advocacy, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said.

Source: PTI