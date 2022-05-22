Dalai Lama congratulates Australian PM-elect

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese to congratulate him on his party’s victory.

“Beginning with my first visit to Australia in 1982,” His Holiness wrote, “I have had the privilege to visit your beautiful country quite regularly, mostly at the invitation of educational institutions and organisations committed to peace.”

“I have been deeply touched by the openness and warmth of people from all walks of life. I have been encouraged by the enthusiastic interest many have shown in my efforts to promote basic human values such as kindness, tolerance and forgiveness, as well as inter-religious harmony.

“We Tibetans have been honoured to enjoy the support of the Australian people and their respective leaders in our effort to preserve our Buddhist cultural heritage. Its principles of non-violence and compassion have the potential to help individuals find peace of mind and contribute to peace in the world.”

His Holiness concluded his letter by wishing the Prime Minister-elect every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the Australian people’s hopes and aspirations and in contributing to a more harmonious world.