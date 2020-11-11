Dalai Lama congratulates Nitish Kumar on poll success

Dharamsala, Nov 11 : Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Nitish Kumar on his coalition’s success in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The Dalai Lama said in a letter, “I deeply appreciate your friendship, as well as the hospitality you have shown to me during my visits to Bihar, especially to Bodh Gaya, which have been quite regular in recent years.

“I would also like to thank you for your support and encouragement of my efforts to promote a revival of interest in ancient Indian thought so vividly expressed in the historic Nalanda tradition, which is like the sun shining in the East.

“As you know, India’s longstanding philosophy of ‘karuna’ and the conduct that flows from it, ‘ahimsa’, sets an example to the rest of the world.

“I pray you will be successful in meeting whatever challenges lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Bihar.”

The Dalai Lama concluded his letter with prayers and good wishes.

The Election Commission announced results of the Bihar Assembly polls in the wee hours of Wednesday with the BJP winning 74 seats and Kumar’s JD (U) getting 43 seats.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.