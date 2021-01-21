Dalai Lama congratulates US President Biden

Dharamsala, Jan 21 : Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday wrote to Joe Biden to offer his profound congratulations to the latter on becoming the 46th President of the US.

“As someone deeply concerned with the ecological crisis our planet faces, I am so pleased that you are elevating the issue of climate change to your highest priority and that the US is rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. Global warming is an urgent threat to the whole world and to the survival of our species,” the Dalai Lama wrote in a letter.

“May I also commend you for other measures you are taking towards the betterment of the United States of America. I have long been an admirer of your great country, the bastion of liberty, democracy, religious freedom and the rule of law.

“The whole world places its hope in the democratic vision and leadership of the United States. In these challenging times, I am confident that you will contribute to shaping a more peaceful world in which those suffering from hunger, disease and violence may find help. The need to address these issues is indeed pressing.

“Once again, I take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your long-standing support for the Tibetan people. It has been our good fortune to have enjoyed the friendship and encouragement of the American people and their leaders in our endeavour to protect and preserve our ancient Buddhist culture, a culture of peace, non-violence and compassion.

“I pray for your success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all Americans and in contributing to a more peaceful and harmonious world,” the spiritual leader concluded.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.