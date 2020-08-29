Dalai Lama expresses concern over poor health of Shinzo Abe

By Sameer Published: 29th August 2020 8:24 pm IST
Dalai Lama

Dharamshala: Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed concern over the poor health of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had on Friday resigned due to health issues.

In a letter to Abe, Dalai Lama wrote, “I pray that your treatment will be successful. It is admirable that you have considered the greater good of the country and decided to step down from the position of Prime Minister in order to receive medical attention.”

“I have great respect for your leadership and dedication to the service of others,” he added.

On Friday, Sputnik quoted Abe as saying at a press conference, “In June this year, I was told that there were signs of recurrence of my chronic condition called ulcerative colitis, and I did my best at work while taking medicine.”

“But starting the middle of last month, my physical condition changed, and I felt very exhausted. Recurrence of the disease was confirmed at the beginning of this month,” he added.

Abe said he would step down because his worsened condition and treatment could threaten the decision-making process.

“In politics, getting results is the most important thing. Facing illness and treatment and being in poor physical form, I could not let myself make mistakes in important political decisions and fail to achieve results,” he said further.

“I have decided that I should not continue to hold the position of the prime minister, as I can no longer firmly carry out the mandate given to me by the people. I’ve decided to resign as Prime Minister,” Sputnik reported further quoting Abe.

Source: ANI
