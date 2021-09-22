Dalai Lama greets Trudeau on his party’s victory



Dharamsala: In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate him on his party’s victory in the national elections, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday appreciated the leadership he has shown amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate the leadership you have shown in the face of challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected so many people around the globe. I have also long admired Canada’s policy of taking compassionate action to welcome vulnerable people from troubled parts of the world on humanitarian grounds,” the Nobel Peace Laureate wrote.

“As an honorary Canadian citizen myself, I feel proud of such generous, humanitarian gestures.

“It has been a privilege for me to have been able to visit Canada over the years. The friendship and affection that my Canadian brothers and sisters have shown me have touched me deeply. On this occasion, may I take the opportunity to express gratitude for the warm welcome Canada has shown Tibetan refugees since the time your late father was Prime Minister,” the spiritual leader noted.

“I understand that, by and large, Tibetans have been making a positive contribution to Canada’s multicultural society.”

His Holiness ended his letter by offering prayers and good wishes for Trudeau’s success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the aspirations of the Canadian people.