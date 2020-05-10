Dalit girl rape case; SC commission takes suo-moto cognizance

Hyderabad: The state government has taken a serious view of the rape incident of chaderghat minor girl allegedly by an MIM leader. The chairman of the Telangana State SC, ST Commission Errolla Srinivas took suo moto cognizance of the case. He issued orders to local police to submit a detailed report on the issue. He also asked them to book a criminal case against the accused in the incident.

The police have already arrested the accused in the case and sent him to judicial remand. Meanwhile, the activists of Dalit organisations and BJP leaders visited the house of the victim and assured her of extending all kinds of support. BJP MLC N. Ramachander Rao alleged that there was no protection for the Hindus in the old city of the state capital.

The BJP leaders have also lodged a complaint against MIM Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala for allegedly using derogatory language against the SC women BJP leader.

