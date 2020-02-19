menu
19 Feb 2020, Wed
Dalit minor sexually harassed by 3 youths

Posted by shameen Published: February 19, 2020, 9:39 pm IST
Shamli: A 16-year old Dalit girl was sexually harassed by three youths while she was on her way to a brick kiln in Bhabisa village in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was carrying lunch for her kin, working at the brick kiln.

Station House Officer (SHO), S K Dubey said the girl’s brother had filed a complaint, against the three youths who had sexually harassed the girl.

The SHO said that one of the three accused had been indentified while others are absconding. He said further investigations were underway.

Source: IANS
