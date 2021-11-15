Dalit scholar from UoH sole Indian to partake in Int’l conference

Hyderabad: Ph.D. scholar Munna Sannaki from the Center for the study of social exclusion and Inclusive policy in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is the only Indian to present a paper in “Annual Conference 2021: Social Movements and Social question” organised by the Institute for the study of protest and social movements from 24 to 26 November.

Munna is one of the students who actively partook in the protest against the suicide of Rohit Vemula and also served as the president of the Ambedkar Students’ Association in 2017.

His thesis is on “Categorisation of Orphan Children: Problems and prospects” under the supervision of professor Sripathi Ramudu. His paper for the conference will discuss, “The policing of social structures, characterisations, interactions, and class formations.”

The conference will be conducted virtually and Munna will be presenting his paper on November 25.