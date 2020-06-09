Dalit teen shot dead after visiting temple

Amroha: A 17-year-old Dalit youth was shot dead allegedly by four persons in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Vikas Jatav was sleeping at his house when the four men– Lala Chauhan, Horam Chauhan, Jasveer and Bhushan– came and opened fire at him late on Saturday night.

“Hearing the gun shots, we rushed to save Vikas. The four men had fled by then and Vikas was bleeding. He died by the time we reached hospital,” the victim’s father Om Prakash Jatav said.

Murder after argument over entry into temple: Father of deceased

Om Prakash alleged that his son was murdered by the four men from upper caste after an argument over entry into a temple in Domkhera village.

“The fight had erupted after Vikas went to the temple to offer prayers on May 31. The upper caste men objected to it and Vikas argued with them,” said Om Prakash.

He said that a complaint was filed on the same day, but the police did not take action in the matter.

Initial probe report

However, Superintendent of police (SP) of Amroha, Vipin Tada, said, “During the initial probe, it has come to the fore that there was a dispute between Vikas and the accused over money. The brother of Vikas had taken a mango orchard on rent. Lala and Horam were also partners with him. Later, they fell out after a money dispute. There was a brief fight over it a few days ago.”

Lala Chauhan and Horam Chauhan have been arrested and the remaining two will also be nabbed soon, he said on Tuesday.

All the four accused have been booked under section 302 of IPC (murder) and SC/ST Act.

Source: With inputs from IANS

