Dalit woman raped in UP village

By PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 23rd August 2021 6:43 am IST
Representational Photo

Shahjahanpur: An 18-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Tilhar Police Station Sanjay Kumar said the incident occurred when the young woman was taking her cattle for grazing.

According to police, the accused is a middle aged man and hails from the same village as the victim, police said.

The woman narrated her ordeal to her family members after returning home following which the police registered a case on Sunday and she was sent for a medical examination, they said.

