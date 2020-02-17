Dalit youth attacked with trident for not washing hands

A+ A-

Ballia: A Dalit youth was attacked with a trident by four youths for touching food without washing his hands in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

The incident took place in the Dokati village on Saturday night where a ‘bhandara’ (community feast) was being held and the entire village was invited to the function.

Upendra Ram, 30, who works in a coal shop, came to the function straight from the shop, and had coal stains on his hands.

As soon as he picked up the food for himself, the four youths objected to his picking up the food without washing his hands. A verbal spat soon turned ugly and the youth attacked him with hot tongs.

As Ram fell to the ground, one of the youths picked up a trident and attacked him with it.

Ram has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The police are yet to register a case and arrest the accused.

A police official said that no complaint had been filed in the matter.