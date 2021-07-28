Dalits are being misled once again by KCR: Etala Rajender

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 28th July 2021 1:39 pm IST
Huzurabad: Telangana State’s former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender has said in Bheempalli village that KCR is dishonest and he has no humanity.  He demanded that the Dalits and other Gypsy communities must be given Rs. 10 lacs.

KCR has never came near the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund but he has garlanded his statue in Pragathi Bhavan yesterday.

Rajendra said that the unemployed youth of poor families are committing suicide due to their inability to provide food to their family members.

“No pension or ration card given in three years and we are not responsible for this it is KCR who is responsible,” Rajender said.

When I raise my voice for the people I was tried to be defeated in 2018 election by sending money to Congress.

I had said that the supporters of Jagan Reddy should not come here at that time to which the supporters of Kaushik Reddy thrown stones at me.   Now he is sitting in the lap of KCR.  Rajendar wondered “can a cat do justice to Rat?”

