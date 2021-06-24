Dalits are converting to Christianity as they are denied respect: KCR

By ANI|   Updated: 24th June 2021 10:47 am IST
Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that Dalits are converting to Christianity as they are denied respect in the society.

Addressing a public meeting at the Telangana’s Kamareddy on Sunday, the Telangana CM said, “Poverty still prevails in India and the situation of Dalits still needs to be improved in this country.”

“If Dalits are converting to Christianity then it is the fault of us that we are unable to protect them. As they convert to Christianity, they are getting the respect that was denied to them as a Dalit,” KCR said.

He further said that he himself is a Hindu and feels bad when he sees that Dalits are still suffering due to poverty.

“Everyone in this country should step forward to help these poor and Dalits to come out of poverty,” he added.

