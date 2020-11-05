Dalmia Bharat’s Q2 net profit logs 6-fold growth

New Delhi, Nov 5 : Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported a 6-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 232 crore.

During the same period of the last financial year (FY20), the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36 crore.

Its revenue from operations during the period under review rose 7.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 2,410 crore.

The company’s total expenses during the the second quarter of the current financial year, declined by 8.2 per cent to Rs 2,083 crore.

Mahendra Singhi, CEO & MD of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd said: “Our team has truly been instrumental to our success and we are completely geared up for a successful integration of the new capacity and ramping up its utilisation levels. Our EBITDA at Rs 702 crore is the highest ever for the company during a quarter.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.