Damaged OGH: No action taken in 2013 after a detailed report

Hyderabad: A report stating the inundated condition of Osmania General Hospital was presented in 2013 when rain water swept into the building and worsened its drainage system. A detailed document comprising 500 pages about OGH condition was given to the state government to preserve it.

Independent consultant of planning and a representative of conservation of cultural heritage, Mr GSV Suryanarayana Murthy in 2013 had inspected OGH and prepared the report. In his report, Mr Murthy had emphasised on repairing the hospital’s terrace and removing the water logging.

Neglected on purpose

Mr Murthy’s report was neglected and no restoration work started until 2014. When Telangana formed in 2015, and Telangana Rashtra Samithi came into power, it gave a nod to OGH demolition. But the public agitation and protest saved the hospital from demolishing. In 2019, the authorities received another report for its preservation. However, the state paid no attention for the renovation.

Telangana State director of medical education on July 22 issued orders to the hospital’s superintendent to vacate and seal the OGH. The order came a week after the OGH emergency ward was flooded following heavy rains.

Shifting starts in OGH

Meanwhile, president of the Telangana Medical and Health Gazetted Officers Association, Mr Jupally Rajendra, confirmed the shifting process. The patients and officials were shifting to another place, he added. “We are demanding the demolition of this old building as it can fall anytime. It may be a heritage building, but there are places like the Charminar and Salar Jung museum for heritage and history enthusiasts,” he told siasat.com.

The public had criticized his statement heavily. “Mr Rajendra was supporting the plans of the Chief Minister and gave no importance to public sentiments”, said conservationists. A doctor from Osmania Medical College, said that they had suspected that the state government would find a reason to demolish the OGH building.