Dance master booked for sexually assaulting girl

Hyderabad: A dance master from Bowenpally area of the city was booked by police for molesting his minor dance student. The incident came to light after the parents of the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

In their complaint, the parents told the police that they had joined their daughter at the dance of the accused urban dance world for teaching her classical dance.

However, the accused molested the girl in the name of teaching belly dance. Following this, the police booked a case against the accused under POCSO Act. They also apprehended the accused and interrogating him.