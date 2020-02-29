Dandiya urged NRIs’ to speak up about the violence in NE-Delhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: The violence that began on Sunday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North East Delhi has killed 42 people.

What began as small clashes between supporters and opponents of a controversial citizenship law quickly escalated into full-blown religious riots between Hindus and Muslims.

Talking on this, an American NRI Avinash Dandiya took on social media and urged the people of India who lived in the USA to ask the central government about this incident.

Also Read US NRI Dandiya asks Pathan to leave Muslims and Hindus in peace

In the start of the video, Dandiya said he is uploading this video only for Indians who are living in the USA.

He asked the people of India who is living in the USA, “Are you guys not seeing what is happening in Delhi? Or you don’t care about your own country?

Recently, a meeting was held in Houston in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. On this, Dandiya asked the people who are supporting the Act that whether they are supporting the Modi government or India?

He urged these people to come out and open their mouths now or the Hindus will also be labelled as terrorist as the Muslims keep shut their mouths when they have to speak up and now they labelled as terrorists.

He further said that the people who live in the USA would have their parents in India, their relatives, their dearest friends.

He asked: “Will you wake up tomorrow when your relatives, your cousins or your parents or your near friends will suffer all like this?”

Dandiya said that the law and order are totally smashed in India now if you went to India and somebody would lynch you in the night, what would you going to do?

He urged the people to took twitter and ask the Prime Minister and Home Minister about what is happening in New Delhi and India.

Avinash Dandiya is an American social activist and jewellery designer from Dallas. He has started different social initiatives in India which include, “Hand for Uttarakhand Victims” and “Team Clean Jaipur.”