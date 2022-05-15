‘Danger multiplies’ as Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda passes 70th day of hunger strike

Jerusalem: A 40-year-old Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda from the town of Idna, west of Hebron in the southern West Bank, who is in Ofer detention camp, has passed the 70th consecutive day of his hunger strike this week, which began on March 3, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

Awawda has been protesting against his continued detention in Israeli prisons without a trial or charge.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club indicated, in a statement on, Saturday, May 14, that the danger multiplies with the passage of time, and with the occupation’s refusal until this moment to respond to his demand and end his administrative detention.

On Wednesday, May 11, the prison administration returned Awawda to the Ramle Clinic prison, after he was recently transferred to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital due to the deterioration of his health, according to the Prisoner Club.

He was last arrested on December 27, 2021, on charges of incitement, and an administrative detention order was issued against him for a period of six months. Awwadah has been arrested four times since 2002, and this is the fifth arrest. He is a married man and father to four daughters.

In the same context, the detainee, 27-year-old Raed Rayan, from the town of Beit Duqqu, continues his open hunger strike for the 39th consecutive day, in refusal of his administrative detention.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces arrested Rayan on November 3, 2021, and transferred him to administrative detention for a period of six months, then renewed the administrative detention for an additional four months, after which he announced his open hunger strike.

Raed Rayan is a former prisoner who spent nearly twenty-one months in administrative detention and was re-arrested again shortly after his release.

The number of Palestinian prisoners in the occupation prisons is about 4,450, including about 530 administrative detainees, according to the organizations the is specialized in prisoner affairs.