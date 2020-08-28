Dani Alves undergoes surgery on broken arm

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 28 : Sao Paulo vice captain Dani Alves has undergone surgery to repair the broken right forearm, the Brazilian Serie A club has said.

The 37-year-old suffered the injury in the second half of his team’s 1-0 home victory over Athletico Paranaense on Wednesday, a result that left Sao Paulo third in the 20-team league standings.

“We cannot forecast the recuperation period but we hope it will be (short) because it is an aligned fracture with a good recovery prognosis,” club doctor Jose Sanchez said in a statement on Sao Paulo’s official website on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Alves joined Sao Paulo as a free agent last July after his contract expired with Paris Saint-Germain.

The defender-turned-midfielder has been capped 118 times for Brazil and is the most decorated professional footballer in history with 43 trophies over a career spanning two decades.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.