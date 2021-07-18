Danish Siddiqui’s body to be buried at Jamia Millia Islamia’s graveyard

New Delhi: Jamia Milia Islamia, in honour of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s demise has decided to bury his body in the graveyard at the university in Delhi.

Siddiqui, an alumnus of Jamia Milia Islamia, was a photo journalist working for Reuters. He was working on an assignment in the southern parts of Afghanistan, covering the clash between Afghani security forces and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province when he was allegedly killed by Taliban militia.

The mortal remains of slain Reuters chief photojournalist #DanishSiddiqui has reached Delhi airport, will be laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard.

Upon the request of Danish Siddiqui’s family, the administration at Jamia Milia Islamia decided to bury his body in the university graveyard. Usually the graveyard is reserved for employees and family members of employees working for the university. Vice Chancellor, Najma Akhtar however decided to make an exception for Danish Siddiqui to honor his work and service to the society.

A condolence meet on the campus on Tuesday as well as an exhibition of Siddiqui’s work is to be organized to inspire students.

Danish Siddiqui won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography in 2018 alongside his colleagues from Reuters for documenting the violence faced by the Rohingya community from Myanmar. Adnan Abidi and Siddiqui became the first Indians to win the Pulitzer prize for feature photography.

Siddiqui passed away at 39 years of age and is survived by a wife and two children.