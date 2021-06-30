Darbhanga blast case: NIA arrests two LeT operatives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two key accused Imran Malik aka Imran Khan and Nasir Khan aka Nasir Malik in sensational Darbhanga railway station blast case.

The agency sleuths along with the state intelligence personnel have carried out searches in the rented house in Mallepally area of Hyderabad city in which the accused were staying as tenenants.

According to the preliminary investigation carried out by the NIA, the examination of the accused persons has revealed a trans- national conspiracy hatched by top operatives of proscribed terrorist organisation Laskar-e-Taiba ( LeT) to execute terror acts across India and cause large scale damage to life and property.

The agency also claimed that acting under the directions of Pakistan based handlers of LeT, arrested accused Mohd Nasir Khan and his brother Imran Malik fabricated an incendiary IED and packed it in a parcel of cloth and booked the same in a long- distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga on June 15.

The parcel was booked from Secunderabad railway station using a dubious PAN card in the name of Mohd. Sufiyaan. On June 17 when the train reached the Darbhanga railway station, a the parcel got blast, however no one was injured.

The hideout of two alleged LeT operatives in Mallepally area of Hyderabad. A NIA team had conducted searches at the premises

This was aimed at causing explosion and fire in a running passenger train No. 07007 Secunderabad- Darbhanga Express resulting in huge loss of lives and property. The arrested accused Mohd Nasir Khan had allagedly visited Pakistan in the year 2012 and had received training from handlers of LeT in fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals.

He along with his brother Imran was in touch with Pakistan based handlers of LeT over encrypted communication platforms. The two suspects into custody and they are being shifted to Delhi by producing them before the Designated NIA court in Hyderabad and further investigation is underway.