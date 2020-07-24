Darbhanga, Samastipur trains stopped due to floods

Samastipur: Train services between Darbhanga and Samastipur have been stopped due to the floods, said the Chief Public Relations Officers of East Central Railway.

The rural parts of the Samastipur district have flooded following incessant rainfall in the region. The locals of villages in the Kalyanpur block of Samastipur have shifted to safer places after their houses were submerged in the floodwaters.

Nandu Kumar, a local resident said, “We will have to stay here till our area remains flooded. We don’t have food. No one from the administration has come yet. Everything has submerged and the water levels are increasing constantly.”

“The smaller houses have been submerged and people are stuck in buildings which are on a higher platform. No aid has been received so far from the administration. Today, we saw some arrangements of boats, but there aren’t many of them,” said another local resident Mohd Ijjhar.

As many as 7,65,191 people were affected due to floods triggered by incessant rains in Bihar while 13,877 people have been staying in shelter homes, the state government said on Thursday.

People in various districts of the state have been hit hard by floods for the last few days. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 rescue teams in Bihar.

Source: ANI