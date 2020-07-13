Dargah Hafeez Ali at Basheerbagh hit by a drunken driver, walls damaged

Hyderabad: History repeats itself after six years. When a Dargah at Basheerbagh flyover was hit by a truck.

Dargah Hafeez Ali Rahmatullah was hit hard by a drunken truck driver on July 13. The incident took place around 12:30 at night. The incident resulted in the damage of the wall of the shrine.

The Dargah caretaker said, “We saw the damaged walls of the shrine only when we visited it in the morning for cleaning. The police and WAKF board officials have been informed about the incident. We also urge the TRS government to punish the one who committed the crime.”

“The same occurred in 2014 and now again in 2020. This matter should be taken seriously to avoid such occurrences again,” added the caretaker.

Meanwhile, the demolition of a mosque and temple in the Telangana Secretariat has already become a matter of concern.