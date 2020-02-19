menu
Darshan Raval drops his new song ‘Asal Mein’

Posted by Neha Updated: February 19, 2020, 10:01 pm IST
Darshan Raval drops his new song ‘Asal Mein’
Twitter

Mumbai: Singer Darshan Raval has come up with a new track “Asal Mein”.

“‘Asal mein’ is a special song as its the fifth consecutive year that I will be releasing a song on Valentine’s Day. My fans have always showered me with a lot of love and I hope this track will tug their hearts as well,” Darshan said.

Penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, the new song deals with the anguish of a break up. It is out on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

Also, Darshan will be back as the host of the upcoming season of “Dil Beats”.

Source: IANS
