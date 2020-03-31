Darul Uloom Deoband offers building as quarantine facility

Saharanpur: Well-known Islamic seminary, the Darul Uloom Deoband, has offered one of its buildings to the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for setting up an isolation ward for coronavirus patients.

Vice Chancellor Mufti Abdul Qasim Nomani of the seminary wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, offering the building.

Nomani, in his letter to the chief minister said, the hostel building of the school is located adjacent to the main highway and if the government finds it appropriate, the school would like to offer its services for helping the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building is three-storied and is a hostel for students. The building can accommodate up to 100 people, the spokesman of Deoband said.

“We are ready to offer the hostel as quarantine facility for as long as the government wants it,” he added.

Darul Uloom Deoband is Asia’s largest seminary, located in Saharanpur district.

Source: IANS

