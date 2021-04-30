Dasna Devi priest Narsighanand’s Twitter account suspended

Hate-spewing head-priest Yati Narsighanand Saraswati of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh has found himself in trouble yet again. The official Twitter account of the priest has been suspended reportedly after many users found his comments extremely demeaning and hateful.

In response to the suspension, Saraswati wrote an email to the social media platform, asserting that he has never tweeted with the intention of targeting or harassing others.

He said he has used the platform only to express his views on a variety of matters as one is free to express his/her views on Twitter and apparently, his account was mass reported by Twitter users.

“My account @Narsinghvani has been suspended for the reasons best known to you. Although I have never violated any guidelines of Twitter. I think my account has been marked as spam by some miscreants. I have never done any tweet with the motive of targeting or harassing anyone. I have only shared my views over different matters as one is free to express his/her views here. I think you have suspended my account by mistake. Kindly reconsider my request to unsuspend my account,” the email Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati wrote to Twitter challenging his account suspension as per media reports.

Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, known for his hate-spewing remarks, few weeks ago courted controversy by making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). In a video that was doing rounds on social media, the religious leader can be heard attacking Prophet Muhammad and the Muslim community. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club of India.