‘Data not available’: SBI on Telangana govt’s vehicle loans for beneficiaries

Hyderabad: In a surprising response to a Right to Information (RTI) query, the State Bank of India (SBI) said that it does not have any data on the loan amounts or related information with regard to vehicles that the Telangana government has obtained for beneficiaries under different schemes.

The response, dated October 26, came after RTI activist Robin Zacheus had filed an application with the SBI seeking data on the vehicles seized by the bank, the loan subsidy amounts, and year-wise total loan subsidy amount with regard to the state government’s schemes. The reply he got however came as a surprise.

“While watching a TV news debate, a Congress spokesperson had claimed that the Telangana government has failed to pay its share of the loan subsidy given to beneficiaries. So I filed the RTI seeking data from SBI, which is the bank that governments go to for such schemes,” Zacheus told Siasat.com.

The response from SBI was issued by its Chief Public Information Officer and assistant general manager (Bank Street branch) K. Chandrasekhar Bhatti.